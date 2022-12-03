 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Orlando results: Sergei Pavlovich destroys Tai Tuivasa in just 54 seconds

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Holland Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Pavlovich opened with a massive right hand that stunned Tuivasa. As the Aussie does, he fired back and landed heavy, but Pavlovich kept coming and dropped him! Tuivasa worked back up to his feet under a flurry of right hands. He was still wobbled, however, and Pavlovich kept the pressure on.

Seconds later, a jab dropped Tuivasa a second time. Again he worked back to his feet, and again the Russian floored him, this time with another massive right hand. There would be no getting back up this time — Tuivasa was too far gone.

Just like that, Pavlovich announced himself as an elite contender and major title threat.

Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeats Tai Tuivasa via first-round knockout

