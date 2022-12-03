Tyson Fury once again proved why he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers on the planet today with a 10th-round technical knockout finish over Derek Chisora earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the victory came at a cost for “Gypsy King.”

This was the third time in his career that Fury was fighting Chisora. Much like the first two times the size, precision, and consistency of Fury’s offense was too much for Chisora to handle. The veteran fighter started to wilt and it allowed Fury to land the final punches late into the fight to claim another win over his British counterpart and retain his WBC heavyweight title.

After the fight, Fury revealed that he not only injured his right hand during the fight, but that he’s likely going to need surgery on his elbow as well.

“I gotta do some stuff. I got some hand problems. Maybe get some surgery on my elbow,” Fury said during his post-fight interview. “After that I’m ready for anybody.

“I’m very, very open and easy,” Fury continued when asked if he’d like his next fight to take place in England or Saudi Arabia. “Open and easy to wherever these fights are going to be. March, April, whenever it’s going to be we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Fury, who has defeated just about every relevant heavyweight in boxing today, is currently lined up for a title unification bout with fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk sometime next year. The two came face-to-face after Fury’s victory over Chisora to help promote their long-awaited clash. Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce also got in on the action for a three-way staredown.

Of course, Fury will need to heal up before he fights anyone else at the heavyweight level. “Gypsy King” doesn’t have a long prognosis, but he has some issues to work out before attempting to clean out the entire division.

“I sort of f—ked my hand up tonight on Derek’s big head. It’s solid as a brick” explained Fury. “And I’ve got like elbow problems that maybe I’ll have surgery on my right elbow.”

