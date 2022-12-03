We all knew how Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora was going to go, but somehow the fight ended up even worse than we imagined.

The bout was a clear mismatch from the moment it was announced. Fury holds two wins over his opponent from the peak of Chisora’s career. Chisora is 1-3 over the past two and a half years. Fury came into the fight a -3500 favorite. It was always going to be a “Gypsy King” showcase. But what went down Saturday in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was worse than that: it was a one sided drubbing, with Fury winning every single round en route to a referee stoppage at the end of the 10th round.

Chisora had nothing to offer Fury but toughness, which carried him through the early rounds until Fury took his foot off the gas and allowed the fight to limp along until round ten. In the end it was up to the referee to stop the bout as Chisora was absorbing way too many punches.

Take a look through the reactions from Twitter to this fight, which went from impressed at Fury’s dominance to annoyed at Fury holding back to horrified at the damage Chisora was taking round by round. It wasn’t exactly the most feel-good combat sports bout you’ll ever witness, that’s for sure.

The Walk Outs

We’re convinced boxing stadium shows in the UK are covert gatherings for the true purpose of having a big Sweet Caroline sing-along. Tyson Fury actually has his own version of the song professionally recorded, and that’s what played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before both fighters walked out.

Fury’s version of Sweet Caroline playing in the stadium where he’s about to fight is pretty bizarre. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) December 3, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur stadium is packed and rocking! #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/tWPUDwfwJG — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) December 3, 2022

“Fights like fury chisora only happen once every 20 years” says Gordon Ramsey obviously not aware this fight has happened 3 times in the last 20 years — DAVE THAT DOWN (@RyanGiles_) December 3, 2022

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora.



What's that in the MMA world? Stipe Miocic vs Andrei Arlovski. Farce of a sport. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) December 3, 2022

No Hair Fury>Hair Fury pic.twitter.com/ZfrQFAdGV2 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 3, 2022

Chisora looks like a kid being sent to the principal’s office. Head down. Expressionless. This is one of the most uninspired vibes en route to a fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2022

UP NEXT: All rise for The Gypsy King! @Tyson_Fury has declared a huge KO is in store for @DerekWarChisora. The ferocious Chisora has vowed to rip the Heavyweight Crown from his head. Expect a hellacious showdown to take place ⚔️ #FuryChisora | Now | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/ww2t5edOI6 — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) December 3, 2022

Tyson Fury x Peaky Blinders x Mr. Brightside.



The man does not miss on walkouts, my word. #FuryChisora3 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 3, 2022

Nobody should ever question the selling power of Tyson Fury again. It's absolutely baltic, early December and he's sold 60k tickets against Derek Chisora who he's beaten twice already. Stadium looks unreal as well #FuryChisora #boxing — Ozzy Smith (@Ozzysmith1) December 3, 2022

The Fight

Chisora getting hit too clean too early round 1. — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) December 3, 2022

Round 1: Tyson Fury lands at will with the right uppercut, the same punch he knocked out Dillian Whyte with in April. Dominant opening round for Fury. 10-9, Fury #FuryChisora — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk sitting next to each other ringside at Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III… pic.twitter.com/9cTthnY6Nv — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 3, 2022

That uppercut rocked Chisora’s whole shit. Legs were gone — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2022

Round 2: Every time Chisora works his way inside, Fury makes him pay with crisp shots. A bevy of right hands met their mark, and Chisora appeared stunned several times. Fury pinned Chisora in the corner and inflicted more damage at the end of the round. 10-9, Fury. 20-18, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

KO coming in R3? — FIGHT HUB MARCOS (@heyitsmarcosv) December 3, 2022

It’s like a cat playing with a mouse this - Fury ends it when he wants #FuryChisora3 #FuryChisora — Boxing UK (@Boxing_UK_) December 3, 2022

This Fury fight is hilarious. Absolute target practice for Fury, he couldn’t miss Chisora’s head if he tried right now. — Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) December 3, 2022

This is a drubbing. Chisora is getting paid for this ass kicking but will he be conscious to spend it? — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 3, 2022

Chisora looks badly hurt here. Think if Fury wanted to finish it he could v quickly. #boxing #FuryChisora — EverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) December 3, 2022

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

Round 3: Chisora absorbing a tremendous amount of punishment as expected. Fury letting his hands go and creating the necessary space to land those shots with maximum leverage. This shouldn't last too much longer. 10-9, Fury. 30-27, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Target practice for Fury, who had a 48-10 edge in landed punches in rounds 2 & 3. #furyvchisora — CompuBox (@CompuBox) December 3, 2022

Fury trying to get some rounds in but I don’t see him being able to carry Chisora much longer — BABY JAY COWAN (@JayCowanDotTV) December 3, 2022

I never ever questioned Chisora's heart. He's given this sport all that he had and then some. But Tyson Fury is even better than he was when he beat him the other two times they fought. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 3, 2022

RD 4⃣: Tyson Fury teeing off on Derek Chisora. Chisora with probably his most success in the round, but not enough to take it.



4-0 Fury#Boxing #FuryChisora #FuryChisora3 — Pro Boxing Fans (@ProBoxingFans) December 3, 2022

thru 4: good news: Chisora landing 8 punches per round bad news: Fury's landing 18 per round. Fury's last 13 opponents landed 6.2 per round. #FuryChisora3 — CompuBox (@CompuBox) December 3, 2022

Round 5: Fury turned southpaw to end the round, another frame where his offensive arsenal was on display. Those right hands continue to land at will, and they're being set up by a beautiful double jab. 10-9, Fury. 50-45, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

26 second hug by Chisora.

Elite tactics. — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) December 3, 2022

Fury trying to put on a show, can stop this at any moment. Can we just call it a night ‍♂️ #FuryChisora3 #FuryChisora — Rondale (@BiggRondale) December 3, 2022

No amount of money matters when it comes to clear, obvious, and inevitable punishment.



Chisora's team and management need to take a long, hard look at themselves after this fight.



This fight should never have taken place. It's as simple as that.#FuryChisora — TheRoadEndPod (@TheRoadEndPod) December 3, 2022

Don't like this. Like a sparring match for Fury but Chisora is getting hurt and taking too many punches. Fury is carrying Chisora, can end it when he wants. It's not nice as AJ would say.. #FuryChisora — BoxingEnthusiast (@BXNG_Enthusiast) December 3, 2022

Round 6: Feels like Fury is allowing Chisora to hang around at this juncture as he appears to be going through the motions. Can end the fight anytime he wants; Chisora's legs looking shaky. 10-9, Fury. 60-54, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Fury could stop Chisora now, if he wanted! Joke though, helping his mate out! #Boxing #FuryChisora — Paul Rowan (@RowanP_86) December 3, 2022

Waiting for this fight to end so they can announce Fury vs Usyk #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/9OYmIbVVhG — Nisar (@nis4r) December 3, 2022

Round 7: Fury continues to pour on punishment with combinations but he isn't trying to finish Chisora yet. Possible he's trying to extend the fight to get the work in ahead of probably undisputed title fight with Usyk in the spring. 10-9, Fury. 70-63, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Chisora all heart, dude is eating nasty shots in the 8th#FuryChisora — xcH1NOx1 (@xcH1NOx1) December 3, 2022

Fury fist pumps Chisora at the end of the 9th as to say 'are you ok?' after a big shot lands. #boxing #FuryChisora — EverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) December 3, 2022

Honestly this is just awful to watch. It isn’t right. This is not what boxing is about, nor should it be. A man being able to take a beat down is NOT boxing #boxing #FuryChisora3 #furychisora — Iseult Cody (@iseultcody) December 3, 2022

Round 8: Fury picks up the pace and lands flush with several combinations but Chisora showing his trademark toughness. Needs to be saved from himself sooner than later. 10-9, Fury. 80-72, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Sparring session. Waste of time. But one that's really bad for Chisora's health. #BOXING — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 3, 2022

Simply one-way traffic from Tyson Fury. Corner or ref could do everyone a favor here and just call this off & let Chisora retire with his check. #FuryChisora — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) December 3, 2022

Tyson Fury utterly dominating Derek Chisora. How hasn't this fight been stopped? — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 3, 2022

Round 9: Chisora is in bad shape now but the corner won't stop it. His mouth is filled with blood and his right eye is completely swollen shut. Fury still won't step on gas but he's dealing out plenty of damage. 10-9, Fury. 90-81, Fury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 3, 2022

Stop the fight, you melts. What are we doing letting this go man? #FuryChisora — Sporting Minute (@sportingminute) December 3, 2022

“We’ve all seen enough.” You’re absolutely right Andre Ward, we have. #FuryChisora3 — b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) December 3, 2022

That fight sucked, and the matchmaking is embarrassing #FuryChisora3 — David Klen (@D_Klen11) December 3, 2022

Ref stops the fight in the 10th round.



Chisora was taking too much punishment. #FuryChisora — (@PJDeBest) December 3, 2022

Victor Loughlin clearly wants to stop this. He’s much closer to the fighters now and is only looking at Chisora.



And as I type, there it is….



FURY TKO 10 — Below The Belt Pod (Est. 2016) (@BelowTheBelt_) December 3, 2022

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora after a 10 round beating

pic.twitter.com/TTnC0nSaDW — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 3, 2022

‼️ Tyson Fury STOPS Derek Chisora in round ten to retain his WBC heavyweight world title. Fury on a completely different level as expected. An unnecessary one-sided beatdown. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 3, 2022

Take note MMA, someone doesn't need to a lifeless corpse for a fight to be stopped #FuryChisora3 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) December 3, 2022

FURY SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDS TITLE



Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora in the tenth round after a one-sided mismatch.



Boos ring around Spurs Stadium.



Enough said.#FuryChisora3 pic.twitter.com/k8dViz1beq — Boxing UK (@Boxing_UK_) December 3, 2022

The boos are harsh, but that's what happens when you mix a mismatch with a fighter who needed saving from himself in Derek Chisora.



Fury was too good and Chisora too tough for his own good.#FuryChisora3 #FuryChisora #TysonFury — Olly Hawkins (@Olly_Hawk) December 3, 2022

The Aftermath

As expected, Tyson Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk following the win. When Usyk entered the ring and cold shoulder’d Fury, Fury turned his attention to Joe Joyce, who also came into the ring. As Fury explained following the bout, he wants Usyk, but if Usyk won’t fight he’ll take Joyce. Might not be for several months though as Fury says he ‘f—ed his hands up on Derek’s head’ and added he had an elbow injury as well.

Fury screaming in the face of Usyk, Usyk is not fazed at all. #FuryChisora3 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) December 3, 2022

Usyk is totally unfazed by Fury's trash talk. I mean, the man when home for a WAR. You think he gives a shit what Tyson Fury has to say? — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 3, 2022

For full highlights and play-by-play of Fury vs. Chisora 3, click here.