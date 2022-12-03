 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to one-sided Fury vs. Chisora 3 fight: ‘We’ve all seen enough’

Everyone was expecting Fury to win but few imagined it would be this one sided. Follow along as Twitter reacts in horror to the Fury vs. Chisora beatdown.

By Ryan Harkness
Boxing in London - Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

We all knew how Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora was going to go, but somehow the fight ended up even worse than we imagined.

The bout was a clear mismatch from the moment it was announced. Fury holds two wins over his opponent from the peak of Chisora’s career. Chisora is 1-3 over the past two and a half years. Fury came into the fight a -3500 favorite. It was always going to be a “Gypsy King” showcase. But what went down Saturday in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was worse than that: it was a one sided drubbing, with Fury winning every single round en route to a referee stoppage at the end of the 10th round.

Chisora had nothing to offer Fury but toughness, which carried him through the early rounds until Fury took his foot off the gas and allowed the fight to limp along until round ten. In the end it was up to the referee to stop the bout as Chisora was absorbing way too many punches.

Take a look through the reactions from Twitter to this fight, which went from impressed at Fury’s dominance to annoyed at Fury holding back to horrified at the damage Chisora was taking round by round. It wasn’t exactly the most feel-good combat sports bout you’ll ever witness, that’s for sure.

The Walk Outs

We’re convinced boxing stadium shows in the UK are covert gatherings for the true purpose of having a big Sweet Caroline sing-along. Tyson Fury actually has his own version of the song professionally recorded, and that’s what played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before both fighters walked out.

The Fight

The Aftermath

As expected, Tyson Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk following the win. When Usyk entered the ring and cold shoulder’d Fury, Fury turned his attention to Joe Joyce, who also came into the ring. As Fury explained following the bout, he wants Usyk, but if Usyk won’t fight he’ll take Joyce. Might not be for several months though as Fury says he ‘f—ed his hands up on Derek’s head’ and added he had an elbow injury as well.

For full highlights and play-by-play of Fury vs. Chisora 3, click here.

