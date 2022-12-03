A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting.

McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.

On Friday, attorneys for McGregor and Chiesa filed a “stipulation of discontinuance with prejudice.” This means that the lawsuit will be thrown out and cannot be refiled at a later date. Per MMA Fighting, a person close to the lawsuit confirmed that a settlement was in fact reached. It’s unknown at this time how much cash McGregor had to cough up, but it was likely substantial given Chiesa’s injuries and subsequent removal from UFC 223’s card.

McGregor, who eventually issued an apology for his dolly-throwing antics, also had to deal with a very disgruntled Rose Namajunas. The former UFC women’s strawweight champion couldn’t leave her house after being on the bus when “Notorious” attacked. At least she didn’t suffer any physical harm such as Chiesa.

McGregor, 34, is currently rehabbing a repaired leg and targeting an eventual return to the Octagon in 2023. The former UFC double champ no longer has to deal with this particular legal issue, but McGregor is currently battling former friend, Artem Lobov, in a civil case over his Proper Twelve Irish whiskey brand.