Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.

Despite both heavyweights wanting to meet in the middle of the ring and slug it out early it simply didn’t happen. Chisora did land some noteworthy power shots in the early frames, but it was Fury’s length, shot selection, and lead jab that ruled the way. As usual, Fury broke Chisora down over the course of the fight and started to land serious damage. Chisora’s eye and face started to swell quite a bit, which prompted his corner to take a real hard look after the ninth round.

The fight continued and so did Fury’s offensive onslaught. Chisora was able to stand and throw whatever he had left in the tank, but “War” was stumbling and clearly out of sorts. Moments later, it was Fury who captured the 10th-round TKO and his third victory over Chisora.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Enter War Chisora. pic.twitter.com/x8khSa0cUv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Enter The Gypsy King. pic.twitter.com/ly5dQw1WhC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

THE GYPSY KING WINS IN ROUND 10 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/gT0oMCx1ge — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

After the fight, Fury came face-to-face with current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who was watching closely from the crowd. Fury had promised to “Deebo” the Ukrainian champion if he stepped inside of the ring in London, but that didn’t happen. After all, the two heavyweights needed to build up their eventual title fight in 2023.

For complete ‘Fury vs. Chisora 3’ results and coverage click here.