Highlights! Sergei Pavlovich destroys Tai Tuivasa with 54-second TKO | UFC Orlando

By Dan Hiergesell
Sergei Pavlovich put his name in heavyweight contention earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the Russian knockout artist stopped veteran Tai Tuivasa with a blistering TKO (punches) just 54 seconds into the first round.

Both heavyweights threw caution to the wind and unloaded heavy leather in the early going. Tuivasa landed some solid shots of his own, but Pavlovich hit like a tank. The powerful Russian fighter stuck Tuivasa with a stiff jab and planted him on the canvas. Pavlovich moved in for the kill and bloodied “Bam Bam” with heavy punches until the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pavlovich, 30, has now won his last five fights via first-round knockout. The surging heavyweight has only lost to Alistair Overeem in his professional career and looks closer than ever to getting his big paws on the upper echelon of the division.

This was an impressive one.

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.

