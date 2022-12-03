 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Roman Dolidze uses calf slicer to pound out Jack Hermansson | UFC Orlando

By Dan Hiergesell
Roman Dolidze introduced a new type of finish earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the surging middleweight contender stopped Jack Hermansson via second-round TKO (punches) by using a calf slicer to pin “Joker” to the ground.

Hermansson was able to use his movement and unpredictable strikes to keep Dolidze at bay in the first round. “Joker” even scored some takedowns along the way, but Dolidze did threaten with multiple submissions. Hermansson gained top control again in the second only to have Dolidze transition to a calf slicer. Hermansson tried to break free but Dolidze was able to use the calf slicer to pin “Joker” on the canvas and unload a barrage of punches to the head, prompting the referee to eventually step in.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Dolidze, 34, only had two weeks notice for this fight and came in as the betting underdog. It was an impressive performance to say the least especially coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Kyle Daukaus and Phil Hawes. Dolidze should find his name in the middleweight top 10 when the rankings come out next week and will only get bigger opportunities moving forward.

