Francis Marshall made the most out of his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the 23-year-old newcomer stunned Marcelo Rojo with a vicious second-round knockout (punches).

Marshall earned a UFC contract by utilizing his wrestling and winning a decision on the Contender Series, but “Fire” came out swinging for the fences in this one. Rojo was game and certainly checked the young fighter along the way. However, Marshall would not be denied on the feet and ended up blasting Rojo with a massive right hand in the second round. Rojo slumped to the canvas and Marshall added a few insurance shots to make sure his finish stood.

Marshall, who turns 24 this March, is now undefeated at 7-0 in his young MMA career. This was quite the showing for the fireman from New Jersey, especially considering his base is wrestling. The power is real and apparently the hype is as well.

