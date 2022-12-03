Yazmin Jauregui set the Octagon ablaze in her second UFC appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when the women’s strawweight youngster put on a striking clinic to stop Istela Nunes via second-round TKO (punches).

Jauregui looked good in her Octagon debut earlier this year in a unanimous decision win over Iasmin Lucindo, but she was on an entirely different level this evening in Orlando. Not only did Jauregui score multiple knockdowns, but her ground-and-pound was on point. In the end, Nunes got battered at almost every turn and could not continue after a barrage of ground strikes by Jauregui in the second round.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Jauregui, who is just 23 years of age, pushed her undefeated professional MMA record to 10-0 with this TKO win. Despite being so young and relatively inexperienced, Jauregui already seems like a legit contender at 115 pounds. The fact that she can help UFC expand its reach to Mexican females is simply icing on the cake.

