 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jorge Masvidal splits from First Round Management

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC 272: Covington v Masvidal Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jorge Masvidal has parted ways with his long-time management.

MMA Mania has learned that two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Masvidal is no longer represented by First Round Management (FRM). However, per sources, the split was amicable, and the pair are on good terms. Masvidal will be negotiating his own deals and fights going forward.

The split is surprising as Masvidal has been with FRM for over ten years, but as he nears the end of his competitive career, he needed a change.

FRM also split with long-time client Jon Jones last year.

FRM has been expanding heavily into NFL clientele over the last few years; however, they still have several UFC fighters, including fan favorite Derrick Lewis, top featherweight Bryce Mitchell, and top prospect Bo Nickal, among others.

Masvidal has been out of action since his UFC 272 loss to friend-turned-enemy Colby Covington and is currently in a legal case with him; however, the trial has been postponed until late Feb. 2023.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania