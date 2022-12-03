Jorge Masvidal splits from First Round Management

Jorge Masvidal has parted ways with his long-time management.

MMA Mania has learned that two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Masvidal is no longer represented by First Round Management (FRM). However, per sources, the split was amicable, and the pair are on good terms. Masvidal will be negotiating his own deals and fights going forward.

He still has a relationship with FRM and are on good terms but will be negotiating on his own from now on pic.twitter.com/20JwIwqlxu — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 3, 2022

The split is surprising as Masvidal has been with FRM for over ten years, but as he nears the end of his competitive career, he needed a change.

FRM also split with long-time client Jon Jones last year.

After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. — FirstRoundMgmt (@FirstRoundMgmt) April 26, 2021

FRM has been expanding heavily into NFL clientele over the last few years; however, they still have several UFC fighters, including fan favorite Derrick Lewis, top featherweight Bryce Mitchell, and top prospect Bo Nickal, among others.

Masvidal has been out of action since his UFC 272 loss to friend-turned-enemy Colby Covington and is currently in a legal case with him; however, the trial has been postponed until late Feb. 2023.