Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland full fight video preview for UFC Orlando main event

Former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson will battle ex-middleweight attraction Kevin Holland in the upcoming UFC Orlando welterweight main event, set for TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out their official fight video preview embedded above.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) teased retirement after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Orlando fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

