The legendary Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) will make another trip to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy bout with veteran Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KO).
This may not be the biggest heavyweight fight to make out of all the top guys competing in boxing right now, but any time Fury is in action it’s a must watch. The undefeated 34-year-old champion has retired on and off a few times over the past year only to dig his heels in and return to the sport for a third fight with Chisora. Fury already holds two wins over the British boxer from meetings in 2011 and 2014.
While there will be a few combat events taking place this weekend “Fury vs Chisora 3” will serve as a Saturday afternoon treat for fight fans everywhere. Check out below for all the ways to catch the heavyweight action:
Start Times
- Saturday, December 3, 2022, from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England
- Main card begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
- “Fury vs. Chisora 3” main event is expected to begin sometime around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
Online Viewing
- “Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can be viewed via ESPN+. It will be accessible for free for all current ESPN+ subscribers courtesy of Top Rank Boxing.
Television Viewing
- “Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast. Click HERE for details.
Mobile Viewing
- “Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s main event RIGHT HERE. The ESPN+ streaming broadcast (watch it here) kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, with Fury and Chisora likely making the walk closer to 4 p.m. ET.
