The legendary Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) will make another trip to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy bout with veteran Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KO).

This may not be the biggest heavyweight fight to make out of all the top guys competing in boxing right now, but any time Fury is in action it’s a must watch. The undefeated 34-year-old champion has retired on and off a few times over the past year only to dig his heels in and return to the sport for a third fight with Chisora. Fury already holds two wins over the British boxer from meetings in 2011 and 2014.

While there will be a few combat events taking place this weekend “Fury vs Chisora 3” will serve as a Saturday afternoon treat for fight fans everywhere. Check out below for all the ways to catch the heavyweight action:

Start Times

Saturday, December 3, 2022, from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Main card begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

“Fury vs. Chisora 3” main event is expected to begin sometime around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can be viewed via ESPN+. It will be accessible for free for all current ESPN+ subscribers courtesy of Top Rank Boxing.

Television Viewing

“Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

“Fury vs. Chisora 3” main card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today's main event RIGHT HERE.