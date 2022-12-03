Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.

Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, went in-and-out of retirement earlier this year after beating almost every relevant contender in boxing. The only two fighters Fury has yet to face are Usyk and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Considering Usyk holds two wins over Joshua and all of the other major heavyweight titles a scrap with “Gypsy King” would be absolutely massive.

Unfortunately, boxing fans have to wait a little longer before seeing Fury and Usyk square off inside of the ring. Fury will first meet Chisora in a trilogy fight this weekend in London. It will be Fury’s second fight since settling his trilogy with heavyweight knockout artist Deontay Wilder. Most would love to see Fury fighting somebody other than Chisora at this point in time, but sometimes you have to get through math class before recess starts.

Ahead of his trilogy with Chisora, Fury is already eyeing a potential clash with Usyk. After all, the matchup would do incredible numbers and finally provide some insight into who is the best heavyweight fighter on the planet. The only thing Fury doesn’t want is Usyk crashing his party on Saturday and entering the ring for a faceoff.

“I’ll Deebo that motherf---er”@Tyson_Fury on what will happen if Oleksandr Usyk tries to get in the ring after Saturday’s fight. #FuryChisora3 (via @MichellePhelps) pic.twitter.com/NJdVb2vYJx — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 2, 2022

“You get into my venue, you get into my area, and you get knocked the f—k out,” said Fury (shown above). “I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker.”

While Fury is a massive betting favorite to knock off Chisora for a third time and keep his undefeated boxing record in tact nothing in this sport is a guarantee. Chisora has fought some pretty stiff competition throughout his career and has serious punching power. One false move from Fury and the boxing world could have another Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. situation on its hands.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s main event RIGHT HERE. The ESPN+ streaming broadcast (watch it here) kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, with Fury and Chisora likely making the walk closer to 4 p.m. ET.