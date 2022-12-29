KSI vs Dillon Danis fight in jeopardy — ‘They’re looking for a way out’

Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis is scheduled to box YouTube personality KSI at the upcoming “Misfits Boxing” pay-per-view (PPV) card streaming on DAZN on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at Arena Wembley in London, England.

But in the weeks following the original booking, Danis suggests some “fishy” maneuvering from a couple of backstage players is putting the fight in jeopardy.

“I truly think that they’re in over their heads,” Danis told Chael Sonnen. “I feel like they’re just trying to handicap me, and I won’t go into these fights with these guys handicapped. Usually I really don’t care but it seems there’s a lot of fishy things going on and it’s not on my side. I’m ready to go.”

Danis claims the KSI team instituted weight penalties for the day of the fight.

“The fight is at 177,” Danis continued. “They want me to be four pounds heavier the day of the fight by 4 p.m. So the fight is at 7 or 8 p.m. and they want me to weigh in at 4 p.m. the day of the fight only four pounds heavier or five pounds, something stupid. Every pound that I don’t make the weight on the second day I get a penalty, which is very heavy for each pound. If I make weight the day before, why do I have to make weight again the day of the fight?”

Similar weight restrictions torpedoed the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight.

“It’s a lot of money to beat up a guy that doesn’t know how to fight, but I feel like this fight won’t happen,” Danis said. “I think they’re starting to get scared, they’re trying to make weird things in the contract two weeks before. I feel like they’re looking for a way out and if it does happen like that, I don’t wait for nobody. I would jump on that Bellator card, I think it’s March second or third.”

He might want to check with the “frustrated” Scott Coker on that.