On Tuesday, undefeated professional boxer and WBA Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm and arrested in Parkland, Florida. He allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head, causing some damage to her right lip.

ESPN obtained audio of the 911 call, in which the woman could be heard saying, “Please help me; I need help, please. I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and attacked me ... He’s going to kill me.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Davis posted $1,000 bail. He then went on Instagram to release a statement, though the post was quickly deleted. In his post, he strongly denies putting his hands on anyone, and mantains that he is not the monster in this situation.

“Do no let these people misguide you all on this bulls—t. This was just yesterday moments before me and my child mother had (an) argument! Watching frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f—kig daughter are you f—king crazy, I’m not a monster. I been quiet for too long,” Davis wrote (h/t Cole Shelton). “I don’t have media team, PR, good lawyer spokesman, nothing off that. That’s the only reason I’m doing this now! Just to clear my name! I been doing s—t on my own since I started this s—t. These people done put out so much stuff aired this everywhere and have a f—king helicopter flying over my house now as I write this becuz they look at this s—t as money to them and trying to get as much money as possible.

“They rush to my child mother offering her 50k just to pressure charges. Like they did with my first child mother, so bad they couldn’t get her so they got a lady they calmed she was into the mess also a lady that known for her suing people for money reason. They got her! Which I have to pay 300k to and I didn’t lay a finger on her or even know what this lady looks like! They doing this for money to and also to destroy me! I am not a monster, I have two beautiful daughters that have to grow up someday and see this bulls—t! They post this bulls—t worldwide before anything. They even post a snippet of the police call which my child mother was crying on becuz I wouldn’t give her my truck! SHADEROOM, goospinthecity itonsite and the rest of the internet bogs. Y’all don’t care if it true or false. He did or didn’t. Y’all just want to put it out there becuz it’s beneficial to y’all businesses,” Davis concluded.

Currently, Davis is scheduled to headline a Jan. 7, 2023, Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) event in Washington D.C. against Hector Luis Garcia. If victorious, Davis is expected to square off vs. Ryan Garcia in a very high-profile bout that has been discussed for quite some time. This is not Davis’ first issue with the law, but it remains to be seen if either of those boxing matches are delayed or canceled as a result of this latest charge.

Insomnia

Who should Petr Yan face when he returns to the Octagon?

Counting amateur and pro wins, Blake Bilder is riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak into his UFC debut.

FIGHT NEWS



Undefeated Blake Bilder goes 'down under'. The former CFFC featherweight champion takes on "Smokin" Shane Young at #UFC284 on February 11th in Perth, Australia. pic.twitter.com/WLOoPLNtgq — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) December 28, 2022

Reminder: Yoel Romero is quite literally built different.

A lot of grappling fans are speculating that this is a shot at Gordon Ryan. Whether or not that’s true, I like the message from IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci.

It’s cool to see Demetrious Johnson work his way up the BJJ ranks!

Andre Fili works his counter wrestling throws:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The most potent fight finisher in UFC history:

Do Bronx



(All UFC Finishes in Order) pic.twitter.com/dgeoqU9Bif — MMA Fire (@FireMMAVids) December 28, 2022

Shoutout to Josh Barnett for dirty boxing opponents into mush still in 2022! That man is a lifer.

Josh Barnett drops Shouma Shibisai with a knee to the gut and finishes on the ground pic.twitter.com/t6D8vq2kNO — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 28, 2022

Most readers will have probably seen most of this knockouts already, but the cage side angle does indeed add some extra spice.

The Octagon side view of these finishes hits different pic.twitter.com/nbHFByCYuf — UFC (@ufc) December 28, 2022

Random Land

But what about a trillion lions?!?

For perspective



It would take 1.3 million Earths to fill the Sun's volumepic.twitter.com/uNbE5FsXaF — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 27, 2022

Midnight Music: 2022, disco/pop

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.