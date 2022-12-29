Live: RIZIN vs Bellator MMA ceremonial weigh-in video stream

Bellator MMA and RIZIN is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Headlining the event will be A.J. McKee taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. In further action, RIZIN Featherweight champion will take on current Bellator MMA 145-pound king, Patricio Pitbull.

The official weight ins took place earlier, while the ceremonial event will be streamed tomorrow (Fri., Dec. 30, 2022) at 2 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

155 lbs.: Champion A.J. McKee (154.7) vs. Champion Roberto de Souza (156)

145 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Kleber Koike (145.2)

135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta (134) vs. Soo Chul Kim (133.8)

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi (124.8) vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo (125.4)

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.9) vs. Koji Takeda (156)

108 lbs.: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park

135 lbs.: Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

265 lbs.: Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

135 lbs.: Yuki Motoya vs. Rogério Bontorin

155 lbs.: Johnny Case vs. Luiz Gustavo

125 lbs.: John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro

155 lbs.: BeyNoah vs. Sho Patrick Usami

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of RIZIN vs Bellator MMA tomorrow evening on Showtime right here.

