‘Annoyed’ Henry Cejudo reveals latest roadblock in UFC title booking against ‘chump’ Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend his bantamweight title against former champion Henry Cejudo at some point in March, but as of this writing, “Funk Master” has yet to sign the contract, leading other top contenders like Sean O’Malley to grow impatient.

That’s according to “Triple C.”

“So Sean O’Malley has been talking about, ‘why hasn’t this contract been signed?’ Quote-unquote, ‘I’m annoyed.’ Well guess what Sean, me and you are both annoyed because it’s not on my side, I can tell you that much,” Cejudo said. “The ball is not in my court now. Guys, I’m here. It’s not from my side, it’s all about this guy, the current champion, the chump is what I call Aljamain Sterling.”

O’Malley is currently ranked No. 1 at 135 pounds but is not yet a lock for the next bantamweight title shot. A lot depends on what happens in this main event or how the promotion opts to book streaking 135-pound contender Merab Dvalishvili.

“I’m prepared, I’m ready, the UFC wants it, Dana White wants it,” Cejudo continued. “It’s pretty much signed on my portion, we’re just waiting for Aljamain Sterling and we’re waiting for the UFC to really pop off the date, and for me to be crowned ‘and new.’ Sean O’Malley, stay hot, man. You just wait for daddy to come back and you’re next. That’s all I have to say to everybody.”

Sterling has yet to respond.