Latest UFC Vegas 69 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’ on Feb. 18

Event: UFC Vegas 69: “Andrade vs. Blanchfield”

Date: Sat., Feb. 18, 2023

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 69 Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Vegas 69 Main Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright

265 lbs.: Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

155 lbs.: Alex Hernandez vs. Jim Miller

UFC Vegas 69 Prelims Card On ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Lina Lansberg

135 lbs.: Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

155 lbs.: Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov

170 lbs.: A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo

125 lbs.: Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

