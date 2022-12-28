Cain Velasquez was jailed in protective custody, details ‘alone time’ behind bars

After more than eight months behind bars, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released on bail and returned to his family. But during his time in lockup, the 40 year-old California never lost his faith and believed his situation would eventually work out for the best.

“My mind ran both sides of it – the bad side and the good side,” Velasquez told the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “We always have to have faith. It doesn’t matter what position we’re in, where we’re at. We’ve always got to look for the best-case scenario for us and just know that our lives are something much bigger and it’s all going to work out for the best, always. They had me in protective custody. It was very low key, only a few people I was able to kind of hang out with.”

Velasquez is awaiting trial for attempted murder charges, stemming from a shooting incident against an alleged child molester back in March. The part-time professional wrestler was recently granted the opportunity to perform in Arizona but remains under house arrest until further notice.

“I guess the good thing about it is you’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself, and the bad thing about it was you’ve got a lot of alone time with yourself,” Velasquez continued. “I did (hear about the support), and I have, and I just want to thank everyone. I truly appreciate everyone’s support in all of it. It means so much to me. It gave me a lot of strength when I was in there. I feel it and I just want thank everybody forever for that.”

Velasquez pleaded not guilty and will continue with a separate civil suit against the accused child molester, Harry Goularte, at some point next March.