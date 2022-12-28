U.S. ban costing Tyson Fury ‘millions’ in WWE pay-per-view money

Tyson Fury’s connections to alleged drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan continue to cost him millions of dollars.

Back in June 2022 it was revealed that the boxing heavyweight champion had been denied entry into the U.S. as part of sanctions against the Kinahan cartel leaders and close supporters. Not only was Tyson Fury barred from entering the United States, his little brother Tommy Fury was also caught up in the ban. That led to a potential Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul boxing match falling apart.

Now reports are coming out that the restrictions on his movement have cost him millions in appearance fees from the WWE. Fury made his pro wrestling debut with the WWE in 2019 during a Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Fury took on Braun Strowman.

According to The Sun, he was supposed to follow that up in 2023 with appearances at the Royal Rumble in January and Wrestlemania 39 in April. But with his inability to enter America, he’ll have to miss out on those events, and the big money paychecks that would have come with them.

A chance to compete at a 2022 Clash of the Castle event in Wales was passed up as Fury didn’t want to risk injuring himself en route to a third fight against Derek Chisora.

Fury was one of the last people to sever ties with Daniel Kinahan after the U.S. State Department issued a series of tough sanctions against the Irish cartel leader. Not only did Kinahan regularly appear in photos with Fury, but Fury’s promoter Bob Arum said Kinahan had made millions in deals related to Fury’s fights against Deontay Wilder, Tom Schwartz, and Otto Wallin.

This wasn’t exactly unusual in the boxing world prior to the sanctions, as Kinahan ran a sprawling boxing business empire through his management company MTK Global. Since the sanctions, Fury has tried to distance himself from the cartel head.

“What the US have said they’ve said, and that’s it, we have to listen to the government, and that’s what we do,” he told Sky Sports in April 2022. “End of. Because I don’t want to get into trouble with the US government, and I never have been, and that’s it. I haven’t done any dealing business with him for a long time. I think there was a statement released in 2020, so that was the end of the business.”

For now, Tyson Fury will have to continue conducting his business outside of America, missing out on paydays for gigs in the United States.