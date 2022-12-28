Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev is the latest in the long line of fighters that no one actually wants to fight ... maybe. Per “Borz,” he’s desperate to fight in March, but no UFC fighters are willing to step up to bat at either 170- or 185-pounds.

At least one non-UFC fighter has offered.

Not everyone agrees with Khamzat’s claims, however. Notably, Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad replied to an MMAJunkie Instagram post, and neither would agree that they are ducking the Chechen. Costa questioned, “Does anyone still believe these bullshits?” and once again labeled him “gourmet.” Muhammad also questioned his claims, joking “The four opponents that said no were Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Brett Hart, and Chris Leben.”

Both men have prior history with Chimaev. Costa has been arguing with Chimaev since September’s scuffle at the UFC Performance Institute, and he’s repeatedly call for a fight all the while. However, it’s worth noting that Costa remains embroiled in contract negotiations with UFC. Unless the promotion pays up, Costa won’t compete, which could really interfere with his “Borz” beef.

Muhammad has been calling out Khamzat for even longer, and he’s engaged in no contract dispute. The two once even publicly agreed to fight one another, but UFC has never pulled the trigger. Perhaps that’s because he’s “the worst style match up” for the rising star?

Whatever the case, Khamzat Chimaev asked, and now several have answered. Hopefully, one of these fights gets booked, and “Borz” can return to action in March as desired.

Insomnia

Jay Perrin talked some trash and got burned — happens.

This pair of bouts that was planned for UFC Seoul — likely canceled after an injury to Chan Sung Jung — has found a new home.

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson (first rep. @JHKMMA) and Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin (first rep. @mmaecosystem) officially added to #UFCVegas68 on February 4th. pic.twitter.com/tc5IcjZ6gw — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) December 28, 2022

Elite takedown defense on display! Jon Jones’ height may have helped, but being lanky alone is not enough to stop Daniel Cormier.

jon jones takedown defence vs daniel cormierpic.twitter.com/PsYvxwuQlo — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) December 27, 2022

Different type of clip but still fun takedown defense!

I like to wrestle more than I like to strike pic.twitter.com/uq57AOTgfJ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 27, 2022

Remember: every headline that you do not like is clickbait!

This is false news ‍♀️ my current state of mind had absolutely nothing to do with my fight being canceled… click bate at its finest. I was physically not capable to fight. https://t.co/UfcgzdN3jB — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) December 27, 2022

Holiday beatings.

Tiger Muay Thai tryout winners tend to fare pretty well inside the Octagon.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for an insane collection of knockouts.

Thread: Best International/Regional MMA knockouts of 2022



No specific order. Will keep adding until January 1st



Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev def. Rodrigo Praia - Spinning Wheel Kick - ACA 143 pic.twitter.com/dssWrjyQJT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 27, 2022

It kind of looks like Lee fell right into the calf slicer, but another sweet finish from this rare belly down position a la Roman Dolidze a few weeks ago.

Sotaro Yamada hits a sick calf slicer into rear naked choke finish #quintet4 pic.twitter.com/WWEWeDbjPs — ‍♂️ (@jockonimus) December 27, 2022

About as perfect as a cross counter can land! Textbook.

Random Land

Despite an abundance of Patagonia and Arc’teryx jackets, Seattle’s citizens were ill-prepared for the Christmas freeze.

Midnight Music: 2022 is at its end, which means it’s time to check out all the acclaimed music I missed.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.