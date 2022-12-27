Kevin Lee volunteers to face Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round’

Kevin Lee is open to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

Things didn’t pan out for the “Mo-Town Phenom” during his seven-year stretch with the promotion. After an Aug. 2021 unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Lee parted ways with UFC and has since rebounded with a 165-pound win over Diego Sanchez in Eagle Fighting Championship (watch highlights).

Since Lee’s UFC heights as a Lightweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has burst onto the scene, establishing himself atop the Welterweight ranks. This week, Chimaev has expressed that he’s struggling to find an opponent, leading Lee to throw his name in the hat.

“I will fight @KChimaev next,” Lee tweeted. “He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round. @ufc. All I’m saying is I’m willing. Don’t act like everybody scared of the man.”

Before Chimaev gets back in action, he’ll need to make a decision on which division he’ll compete in. UFC 279 this past Sept. 2022 saw “Borz” miss weight by seven and a half pounds, costing him the main event spot in his favorable match up with UFC veteran, Nate Diaz.

Regardless of the shakeup, Chimaev performed as dominantly as he always does, defeating Kevin Holland via first-round d’arce choke submission (watch highlights). The question is just whether or not he makes a return to Middleweight or attempts to get back in the good graces of his 170-pound landscape.

Lee, 30, struggled to remain a fixture at 155 pounds closing out his UFC run with weight issues of his own. North of Lightweight, Lee (19-7 overall) is 5-2.