Event: UFC Vegas 68: “Lewis vs. Spivac”

Date: Sat., Feb. 4, 2023

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 68 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Vegas 68 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

145 lbs.: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

125 lbs.: Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

185 lbs.: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

