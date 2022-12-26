Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira on tap for UFC San Antonio in March

Michel Pereira is getting his biggest fight to date.

The rising Welterweight contender (28-11, 2 no contests) revealed to PVT today (Mon., Dec. 26, 2022) before being later confirmed by MMA Fighting that he’ll square off against Sean Brady (15-1) at UFC San Antonio on March 25, 2023. Official contracts have yet to be signed and there is no word as to whether or not the bout will headline the Texas event.

Pereira has gained some solid momentum since his overly flashy start with the promotion cost him wins against Tristan Connelly and Diego Sanchez. The Brazilian has won five straight bouts with his most recent coming in a back-and-forth war versus Santiago Ponzinibbio in May 2022. “Demolidor” picked up the split decision against his Argentinian counterpart and now looks to become a top 10 contender with a win over Brady.

The near-flawless Brady will enter the fight looking to rebound off the first loss in his 16-fight career. Competing at UFC 280 this past Oct. 2022 against Belal Muhammad, the talented Pennsylvanian came up short via a second round technical knockout from punches against the cage (watch highlights).

Brady won’t have to deal with that same type of pressure Muhammad brings when tasked with Pereira. He will, however, have to be mindful of the big shots that can come from literally anywhere the fan-friendly Pereira imagines.

The current lineup for UFC San Antonio can be seen here.

125lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee

185lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

125lbs.: C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

135lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

125lbs.: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

170lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira