Grant Dawson wants Paddy Pimblett fight in London to prove Scousers can get knocked out

A fight against Paddy Pimblett isn’t exactly a guaranteed “Red Panty Night” as was the case when everyone was calling for a scrap against Conor McGregor once upon a time, but there are several fighters who are chomping at the bit to battle “The Baddy.”

Among them is Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Grant Dawson, who says his team is trying to lock-in a fight against him on his own turf ... and sleep him in front of his hometown crowd.

“I would love to fight against Paddy,” Dawson said in an interview with Millions.Co (via MMA Junkie). “We are asking for that fight in London, March 18th. I will go to his home turf to fight him, and to prove that Scousers get knocked out.”

Dawson is currently ranked No. 15 in the Lightweight division, while Pimblett has failed to shoehorn himself into a spot after four wins inside the Octagon. Still, Dawson — who has won 10 of 11, including going unbeaten inside the Octagon — has a back up plan if the fight doesn’t come to fruition.

“If that doesn’t happen, I’m looking for Tony Ferguson,” Dawson said.” If that doesn’t happen, I’m looking for Dan Hooker. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what to tell you. Who else?”

Hooker is currently ranked No. 11, while Ferguson finds himself on the outside of the rankings looking in for the first time in a long time.

As for Pimblett, he is coming off a controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 a few weeks ago, winning a split decision that most felt should have gone the other way. Nevertheless, “The Baddy” — who has never been finished via strikes — improved to 20-3 and is hoping to finally crack the Top 15 with another win.