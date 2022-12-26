Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym

Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym.

Despite being retired for several months, “The Count” tossed KSI around with ease.

Now that KSI is set to fight Dillon Danis in London on Jan. 14, 2023, as part of a MF & DAZN: “X Series 004” event, ESPN has decided to dig up some of that old footage of Bisping thumping KSI. After a long couple of years watching mixed martial arts (MMA) guys get clowned in boxing, it’s nice to see the MMA guys getting to judo throw and armbar somebody.

Bisping has been getting sucked into the KSI vs. Dillon Danis fight hype quite a bit lately. Recently, Danis reached out via social media to prod the former UFC Middleweight champion into sharing a prediction for their upcoming boxing match.

“Hey Bisping, who you got winning,” Danis wrote on Twitter. “Me or your hometown guy KSI?”

“Tough call,” Bisping replied. “I mean, you’re known for having devastating boxing skills, right. I fear KSI may have messed up here.”

Those familiar with Bisping may have noted the sarcasm oozing off that response, but KSI apparently took it at face value.

“LMAO, you have felt my power on the pads, and back then I was terrible. Dillon is sleeping whether I train or not. Here we have Bisping singing my praises when I was terrible. Imagine what I’d do to Dillon now?”

Here we have @bisping singing my praises when I was was terrible. Imagine what I’d do to Dillion now? pic.twitter.com/Xfpo1MPsNw — ksi (@KSI) November 30, 2022

We won’t have to imagine for much longer. KSI and Danis will box on Jan. 14, 2023, as part of a DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event. Also on the card: Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner and Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, among others.