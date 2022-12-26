Photos: UFC and MMA fighters celebrate Christmas with their families

It was the day after Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except this MMA writer, who has decided to compile all the best photos of mixed martial arts athletes enjoying the holidays with their families.

That’s right, it’s time to take a look at how your favorite fighters spent their holidays.

2022 has been another interesting and challenging year for many, and here at MMA Mania we hope you’ve at least gotten to end it amongst family and friends. It looks like that’s how many of your favorite fighters and MMA sports personalities did their holidays up. Take a peek into their households over Christmas weekend via the following collection of Instagram posts.

With the UFC no longer putting on New Years Eve events, there’s no weight cutting going on here, and just a few gym shots. Instead, there’s a whole lot of pics of fighters enjoying the holidays with their families ... as it should be. Here’s wishing you and your family a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a wonderful 2023.

Merry Christmas, Maniacs, wherever you are, and whoever you’re with.