UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45

Legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator fighter Stephan Bonnar has passed away at just 45 years old.

On Dec. 24, 2022, the UFC shared the news on social media that Bonnar had passed away. MMA Mania was able to confirm with a source close to the situation of the tragic death. However, no cause of death has been released.

“The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Bonnar is one of the reasons why the UFC is the juggernaut it is today. He competed on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, and in the finals, he and Forrest Griffin fought in one of the most legendary fights ever. ‘The American Psycho’ was awarded a UFC contract despite losing and went on to fight 14 times with the promotion.

16 years ago today, Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar went to war in the most important fight in UFC history.



Do you remember where you were?

Bonnar retired from the sport after losing Anderson Silva in 2013 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Griffin for their legendary fight.

However, the retirement was short-lived because Bonnar came out of retirement and signed with Bellator. He fought Tito Ortiz and lost a split decision, only to retire again.

Bonnar would transition to professional wrestling after his MMA career, making appearances on the independent circuit and then wrestling for Impact Wrestling.

oh so we’re upset with USA Pro now? an organization that gave us this amazing Stephan Bonnar elbow drop pic.twitter.com/rjFkNYm2LG — ‍♂️ (@jockonimus) October 18, 2022

Dude. @StephanBonnar hit a Nuclear Rainmaker on Lashley on @IMPACTWRESTLING Not afraid to say I marked out big time. pic.twitter.com/dOl4PfBlH4 — Steve & Larson’s Going In Raw Podcast (@REALGoingInRaw) October 27, 2017

It is absolutely heartbreaking news that Bonnar has passed away at such a young age. Everyone at MMA Mania give our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.