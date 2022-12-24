Aljamain Sterling teases move to featherweight after next title fight

Aljamain Sterling’s time at bantamweight could be a lot shorter than expected.

‘Funk Master’ is enjoying some time off after an easy title defense over former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. (Watch the highlights!)

While nothing is official, Sterling says he is fighting Henry Cejudo next in March 2023, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, NV. UFC President Dana White confirmed the matchup after UFC 282 earlier this month.

Sterling has dropped hints throughout his title reign that a move to featherweight was imminent due to his teammate and very good friend Merab Dvalishvili being ranked so high in the division.

On Friday, Dec. 24, Sterling teased yet again that he is moving to featherweight after he fights Cejudo.

Because I’m going up in weight after giving Harry the Beats — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 23, 2022

Sterling responded to a fan that asked why he wanted Dvalishvili to fight one of the recently announced Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera fighters.

Great fight! But Merab should but in this one. Great fight nonetheless https://t.co/7i1hbquYm2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 23, 2022

“Why should Merab be in this he won’t fight you so why would he get a number 1 contenders fight you know but it would be great with Merab as well,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Because I’m going up in weight after giving Harry the Beats,” Sterling responded.

Sterling is riding an eight-fight win streak and has defended his bantamweight title twice since winning it in 2020.

If the Cejudo vs. Sterling matchup doesn’t come to fruition for whatever reason, Sterling has his eyes set on Sean O’Malley.

“Honestly I don’t think Harry can make weight. What’s Suggy doing in March,” Sterling wrote.