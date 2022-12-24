Tai Tuivsasa was quite the Australian Santa Claus this year.

While ‘Bam Bam’ is on a two-fight losing streak, he has cashed out the past year and a half. The No. 5 ranked heavyweight has received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus in four of his last five fights, dating back to UFC 264, where he knocked out Greg Hardy. (Watch Hardy get knocked out)

Tuivasa bought a Rolex for his son for Christmas with all the extra money he earned.

“SHOUT OUT @cmeshinejewelry for helping me with my son’s Christmas Gift, it’s his first Rolex and I ain’t even got one,” Tuisvasa wrote on Instagram. “Keen for 2023 #MerryChristmas”

If you don’t know, a Rolex is a luxury watch. According to wristadvisor.com, a Rolex watch can cost $6,500 up to $75,000. The cost of the watch that was given to Tuivasa’s son is unknown at this time.

Before his most recent fight at UFC Orlando, Tuivasa said he was skipping out on UFC Perth, which takes place Feb. 2023, to spend time with his family for Christmas. His son is probably super happy that he did.

Tuivasa is coming off his second consecutive knockout loss (watch here!) and is looking to rebound in 2023.