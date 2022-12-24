Great to have you on the (social) team, @jakepaul ! Bundle up and be ready to bring the content tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZYCNbUv2MX

Jake Paul was introduced as the newest member of the Cleveland Browns this past Friday, but don’t expect the social media star to suit up for this weekend’s action.

Paul, who was born in Cleveland, has been the talk of the town over the past two years as he sinks his teeth into the world of boxing. The social media star has produced an undefeated 6-0 professional boxing record including wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. The competition hasn’t been through the roof, but Paul has passed with flying colors nonetheless.

As his boxing career continues to grow so does his already established social media following and influencing abilities. That’s why the Cleveland Browns reached out to Paul and signed him to an exclusive contract on Friday. Check it out in the above video player.

“This is a dream come true,” said Paul. “This is my hometown. I’ve always wanted to play in the NFL just like any kid. So just excited to be here and what better place than the Cleveland Browns.”

Unfortunately, this video is complete flim-flam. The Cleveland Brown are not bringing Paul on board to play football. They’re signing him to become the newest “junior associate content assistant” to help boost social media traffic. Paul hilariously acted surprised before signing the contract and agreeing to be the newest member of the Browns’ content team.

This was all done in good fun if you haven’t caught on, but it’s still intriguing to see Paul partner up with the Browns in any capacity. The 25-year-old boxer did grow up a life-long Cleveland fan so this probably is a dream come true. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of content the controversial influencer pushes out for one of the more up-and-down franchises in professional football.