Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is digging deep in the vault to end 2022 with a bang. This includes offering up some of the best finishes of the year for free.

Luckily, the promotion is in a giving mood this time of year. Call it holiday spirit or a last-ditch effort to spice things up heading into 2023, but UFC is giving fight fans an inside look at some of the best knockouts and submissions of the past 12 months.

However, these aren’t your ordinary main event finishes by the likes of Alex Pereira and Leon Edwards. Those can be seen HERE. Instead, UFC is offering up a compilation of all the exciting stoppages that you may have forgotten about. With so many events and fights to keep up with some of these finishes may get lost in the sauce.

You can check them out in the above video player.

One of the ones that stands out the most has to be Adrian Yanez’s knockout finish over Tony Kelley at UFC Austin back in June. With everything that Kelley had said before the fight Yanez sparking him the way he did was simply incredible.

Which under-the-radar finish do you find most memorable?

Sound off!