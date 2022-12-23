Rose Namajunas returns, draws Gillian Robertson for UFC Fight Pass main event

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will battle Canadian submission specialist Gillian Robertson in a special 135-pound no-gi contest for the upcoming FURY Pro Grappling 6 main event, locked and loaded for Fri., Dec. 30, 2022 on UFC Fight Pass from inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Competing in grappling was one of a few different goals I had for myself before I were to compete in fighting again,” Namajunas said in today’s release. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to compete for FURY grappling. I’m very excited.”

Namajunas, 30, has not competed since coughing up her strawweight title to longtime rival Carla Esparza at UFC 274 last May. As for Robertson, who holds the most submission wins for any female UFC fighter (6), she was last seen tapping Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60.

“It’s great to be back with FURY for another extremely high-profile card,” the 27 year-old Robertson said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to share the mat with such a notable opponent like Rose Namajunas. We’re both scrappy and submission savvy, so you can expect it to be fight of the night.”

Here’s the current FURY Pro Grappling 6 lineup:

Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

Joe Pyfer vs. Eryk Anders

Andre Petroski vs. Ovince St. Preux

Pat Sabatini vs. Alex Caceres

Mike Malot vs. Trevin Giles

Phillip Rowe vs. Nick Galanti

For tickets to the Dec. 30 event in Philly click here.