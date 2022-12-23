Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen headlines UFC Vegas 69 on Feb. 18

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a fan-friendly main event for its upcoming UFC Vegas 69 mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card on ESPN+, recently made official for Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen.

The red-hot Vera (20-7-1) is the winner of four straight with two knockouts, including his fourth-round finish over former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC San Diego main event last August. “Chito” is currently ranked No. 4 at 135 pounds.

That’s just one spot above the No. 5-ranked Sandhagen (15-4), who rebounded from consecutive decision losses to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw to stop bantamweight up-and-comer Yadong Song in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner back in September.

Fun fight with possible title implications.

UFC Vegas 69 will also feature the lightweight showdown between Gabriel Benitez and Jim Miller. Elsewhere on the card, Philipe Lins and Ovince Saint Preux attempt to settle their score at 205 pounds while Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos hook ‘em up at flyweight.

Say tuned for more UFC Vegas 69 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.