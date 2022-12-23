Nick Diaz could be lining himself up for another return to the Octagon in 2023.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) legend surprised many when he returned from a six-year hiatus in late 2021 to meet former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. It was the first time fight fans saw Diaz compete since fighting Anderson Silva in a no contest back in 2015.

As expected, Diaz struggled to do much of anything. Even against an aged veteran like Lawler the legendary Diaz couldn’t formulate a strong offensive attack. He looked slow, out of shape, and incapable of putting a stop to “Ruthless” even if the opportunity presented itself. As a result, Lawler ended up beating on Diaz and stopping him via third-round TKO (retirement).

It wasn’t a great comeback to say the least, which left fight fans wondering if Diaz would even contemplate another fight down the road. Luckily for hardcore Diaz fans, the former Strikeforce champion is gearing up for another Octagon appearance in 2023.

Related Nick Diaz Fought Robbie Lawler With Two Ruptured Neck Discs

Nothing is official as of now, but Diaz’s long-time friend and training partner, Jake Shields, believes the Stockton native will grace us with another fight. Shields also confirmed that Diaz is looking much better in the gym compared to his performance against Lawler.

“I think so,” Shields said in an interview with Inside Fighting. “He’s looking a lot better, training again. I think we’re gonna see Nick back.”

Nick now looks far better than he did when he fought Robbie — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 21, 2022

“Nick now looks far better than he did when he fought Robbie.”

Diaz, 39, hasn’t captured victory inside of the Octagon since a decision win over B.J. Penn back in 2011. That was over a decade ago as Diaz has only competed four times since then. His younger brother, Nate, has carried the family torch over the past 10 years and recently completed his UFC contract with a submission finish over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.