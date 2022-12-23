 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor doesn’t care about Danis vs. KSI boxing match: ‘He should be back doing MMA’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Photo by Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor’s relationship with Artem Lobov resembled a brotherhood. McGregor was always in Lobov’s corner shouting instructions and pulling strings to get Lobov a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Conversely, Lobov was always putting in work for the Irish star as a sparring partner, and he beat up Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle boxing match as part of the feud between the boxer and McGregor. Never forget: Lobov getting slapped was the origin for the infamous UFC 223 dolly incident.

Now, Lobov is suing McGregor for millions.

What about Dillon Danis, the other well-known training partner of McGregor? Danis first rose to prominence as McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach before becoming more established as an internet troll. Either way, McGregor still confirmed earlier today on Twitter that he’s still buddies with the black belt.

Next up for the grappler is a celebrity boxing showdown against YouTube star KSI on Jan. 14, 2023. He’s been hunting for a high-profile opportunity like this for years now, but KSI is the first outside of the MMA world to take the bait. Replying to McGregor, he promised to do “serious damage.”

McGregor, conversely, did not take the bait. He responded, “Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He [Danis] should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one.”

Will you be tuning in to Danis vs. KSI?

Insomnia

The Perth card takes another hit! This also continues the string of terrible luck for Alex Perez, whose fights are routinely canceled for one reason or another.

Sounds like a good old fashion Middleweight slobber knocker.

Another fight announcement with some bonus commentary:

Charles Oliveira isn’t too devastated by his loss to Islam Makhachev. I look forward to the return of “Do Bronx!”

Nothing like great defense on display.

Taking a look at UFC 283 ... I may love Mauricio Rua, but is 2023 “Shogun” vs. Ihor Potieria worth your 16 bucks?

Is half a million dollars an unreasonable ask for a very popular Middleweight ranked in the Top Five?

Deron Winn reacts to his unexpected UFC release:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

There isn’t much better than an athlete who can get stunned yet fire back like nothing happened.

Brutal heel to the temple connection ...

How to make a failed takedown attempt count:

Random Land

Incredible.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2000

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania