Conor McGregor’s relationship with Artem Lobov resembled a brotherhood. McGregor was always in Lobov’s corner shouting instructions and pulling strings to get Lobov a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Conversely, Lobov was always putting in work for the Irish star as a sparring partner, and he beat up Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle boxing match as part of the feud between the boxer and McGregor. Never forget: Lobov getting slapped was the origin for the infamous UFC 223 dolly incident.

Now, Lobov is suing McGregor for millions.

What about Dillon Danis, the other well-known training partner of McGregor? Danis first rose to prominence as McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach before becoming more established as an internet troll. Either way, McGregor still confirmed earlier today on Twitter that he’s still buddies with the black belt.

I am not too sure. Maybe because of the rartem situation? I’m still rockin with Dillon. All the way! https://t.co/2AGUOet9J7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

Next up for the grappler is a celebrity boxing showdown against YouTube star KSI on Jan. 14, 2023. He’s been hunting for a high-profile opportunity like this for years now, but KSI is the first outside of the MMA world to take the bait. Replying to McGregor, he promised to do “serious damage.”

I’m sorry but I’m about do some serious damage to your boy https://t.co/57ivPDZpKr — ksi (@KSI) December 22, 2022

McGregor, conversely, did not take the bait. He responded, “Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He [Danis] should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one.”

Will you be tuning in to Danis vs. KSI?

The Perth card takes another hit! This also continues the string of terrible luck for Alex Perez, whose fights are routinely canceled for one reason or another.

Sounds like a good old fashion Middleweight slobber knocker.

Another fight announcement with some bonus commentary:

Charles Oliveira isn’t too devastated by his loss to Islam Makhachev. I look forward to the return of “Do Bronx!”

Nothing like great defense on display.

I mean, just look at this. They were both so incredibly sound defensively and offensively. There's so much going on. You wonder why those guys (almost..) never got knocked out, well here's why. https://t.co/pTeefUPZGH pic.twitter.com/mtWysHpVvg — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) December 22, 2022

Taking a look at UFC 283 ... I may love Mauricio Rua, but is 2023 “Shogun” vs. Ihor Potieria worth your 16 bucks?

UFC PPV’s being $80 now is obviously insane… That means you’re paying $16 per fight on a 5 fight main card… Imagine paying more than the cost of a movie ticket to watch a 15 minute fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) December 22, 2022

Is half a million dollars an unreasonable ask for a very popular Middleweight ranked in the Top Five?

Paulo Costa says he would fight Robert Whittaker for $500K.#TheMMAHour — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 21, 2022

Deron Winn reacts to his unexpected UFC release:

Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real ‍♂️ https://t.co/386BPSsgVj — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 22, 2022

There isn’t much better than an athlete who can get stunned yet fire back like nothing happened.

If you think you have Hozumi Hasegawa hurt, you probably don't.#boxing pic.twitter.com/M4eAJEuN6f — Diarios-Journals (@DiariosJournals) December 21, 2022

Brutal heel to the temple connection ...

Satoru Date still owns the best KO in Ganryujima history pic.twitter.com/Djr3de0gR0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 22, 2022

How to make a failed takedown attempt count:

