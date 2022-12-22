Kai Kara-France to miss Australia return, injured out of UFC 284 bout with Alex Perez

It might be time to protect Alexander Volkanovski at all costs.

UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11, 2023, took another hit this week as today (Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022) top UFC Flyweight contender, Kai Kara-France, revealed that he’s suffered an injury, removing him from his match up against Alex Perez. A replacement for Kara-France has yet to be determined.

“Unfortunately due to injury, I’ve had to pull out of my up coming fight in Perth,” Kara-France tweeted. “I’m gutted I won’t be able to fight in front of everyone in Aus. To everyone who supports me, Im sorry. This has been frustrating but i know I’m making the right decision.Much respect @alexperezMMA”

The Perez fight was set to act as Kara-France’s rebound attempt off a July 2022 interim title tilt loss in his rematch against Brandon Moreno (watch highlights). Before the loss, Kara-France was on arguably his best stretch yet in the promotion, winning three straight with knockouts of Rogerio Bontorin (watch highlights) and former Bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt. He capped off the streak, handing Askar Askarov his first and only career loss this far.

Former Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, lost his highly-anticipated fight with Paulo Costa on Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) after contract negotiations fell through on Costa’s end. UFC 284 will be the promotion’s first event in Oceania since Feb. 2020 and the first in Australia since Oct. 2019 with the record-breaking UFC 243.

