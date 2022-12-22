Drew Dober ready for big matchups against Paddy Pimblett or Michael Chandler: ‘I’m notorious for killing hype’

Drew Dober is back on a hot streak.

The Lightweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is always full of fun and exciting fighters. For Nebraska’s Dober (26-11, 1 no contest), the No. 14-ranked contender is ready for another big-name fight since his March 2021 defeat to the now-champion, Islam Makhachev.

While someone like Paddy Pimblett would be a step backward in the rankings for Dober, it would be a high-profile spot because of the Brit’s popularity.

“He’s a cash cow,” Dober told The MMA Hour. “He’s somebody that they’re gonna wanna try to keep in the UFC for as long as possible and I’m notorious for killing hype.

“He leaves his chin up there way too long,” he continued. “His jiu-jitsu’s a problem, for sure. Just kind of like Bobby Green, he’s got a style that’s hard to find. So, he might win this for the first round, but I will find his chin [and I stop him].”

Dober, 34, extended his current win streak to three after a high-octane clash with Bobby Green this past weekend (Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66. After some early adversity, Dober managed to find the big knockout blow in round two, earning his third stoppage in as many fights (watch highlights).

If Dober doesn’t get a unique pairing with someone like Pimblett, he likes the concept of jumping up to face another all-action Lightweight, former three-time Bellator champion, Michael Chandler.

“With all these potential match up ideas and everyone’s opinions on outcome,” Dober tweeted. “My only thought is, ‘There is only one way to find out ‘ [fist bump emojis]

“I love competing against guys I respect and I’ve been a fan of his for years,” he concluded, sharing a photo edit staring down with Chandler. “If Conor [McGregor] refuses [to fight him] I’m ready for the violence”