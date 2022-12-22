Deron Winn cut from UFC after freak stair fall accident at UFC P.I.

Deron Winn’s end to 2022 has gone from bad to worse.

MMA Fighting confirmed today (Thurs., Dec. 22, 2023) that the Middleweight hopeful has been released from the promotion. Winn later reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man ‘it’s business not personal’ has never been more real [facepalm emoji],“ Winn’s tweet read.

While the time of year makes the news even tougher than it already would be for Winn, it comes after an odd situation that previously cost him a fight. Winn was scheduled to battle Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 66 this past weekend (Dec. 17, 2022), but suffered a slight concussion after fainting and falling down the stairs in the UFC Performance Institute (P.I.). Therefore, canceling the bout.

Winn’s run with the promotion comes to a halt with a near-even record, holding two wins and three losses (7-3 overall). He last fought in June 2022, suffering a second round technical knockout against Phil Hawes (watch highlights). Winn began his run with UFC on the heels of one-off bouts in Bellator and Golden Boy Promotions’ lone mixed martial arts event, where he defeated Ahmed White and former UFC competitor, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

Despite never gaining any real momentum in his five fights, Winn provided some memorable moments with his Fight of the Night debut victory over Eric Spicely in June 2019.