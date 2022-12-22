Former UFC fighter donates brain to science

Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse.

That brain is spoken for.

UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.

“I just thought it was the right thing to do and wanted to know how to do it, and then did it,” Kedzie, 41, told MMA Underground.

Kedzie (16-13) retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) in the wake of her split decision loss to Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 33 back in late 2013. “Fireball” racked up wins for UFC, Strikeforce, and KOTC, among other organizations, across her decade-long career.

UFC recently inked a five-year extension with Cleveland Clinic to help research head trauma and CTE as the sport continues to produce athletes suffering from advanced symptoms.

