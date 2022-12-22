Neiman Gracie vs Michael Lombardo added to Bellator 290 on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles

Neiman Gracie will attempt to get back on the winning track for the first time since Sept. 2021 as MMA Fighting has reported that he will take on Michael Lombardo at the upcoming Bellator 290 fight card, which is set to go down inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2023.

Gracie is currently riding a two-fight win streak after dropping consecutive bouts to Logan Storley and Goiti Yamauchi, who knocked him out in the second round at Bellator 284 earlier this year. Despite his skid, Gracie has been able to hang on to the No. 7 spot in the rankings, though one more loss could take him out altogether.

Lombardo, meanwhile, is only two fights deep into his Bellator MMA career, picking up his first win with the promotion just a few weeks ago at Bellator 289 by defeating Mark Lemminger via first-round knockout. He currently sits outside of the Top 10 looking in but a win over Gracie could change his fortunes.

Bellator 290 — which will air on CBS — will feature a Heavyweight title fight as division king, Ryan Bader, takes on Fedor Emelianenko for the second time in what will be “The Last Emperor’s” retirement fight. Bader initially defeated Fedor at Bellator 214 in 2019 via first-round knockout.

In the co-main event, Light Heavyweight champion and recent Grand Prix winner, Vadim Nemkov, will defend his title against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight title contender, Yoel Romero.

