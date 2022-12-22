Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues.

Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC analyst Laura Sanko mistakenly labeled “Notorious” a British fighter.

“You sad little pox of a thing,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Sit up and smile for a change will you, you sad c*** hahaha wife left you an (sic) all and your (sic) crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn (laughing emoji). Sad b******. I am Ireland. There’s blood on my flag useesoo”.

Gallagher spent three months at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin but it is not yet known if he cried in the shower.

Irish footballer Paul McGrath was quick to brand McGregor a “bully” for his Gallagher attack, leading “Notorious” to challenge them both to a 2-on-1 celebrity boxing match to benefit mental health and anti-bullying organizations.

That didn’t sit well with pub-slug victim Desmond Keogh.

“I have no interest in having McGregor in my life, I have blanked him out,” Keogh told Dublin Live. “But I am an Ireland supporter and to say that about Paul McGrath, who is a national legend in my eyes, is a stupid thing to say. That’s my opinion. Why would he say that? And mental health is very important. What McGregor said about that was stupid as well. I don’t know why anyone would speak about someone else’s mental health. There’s no reason for it. You’re not a very nice person, are you, if you behave like McGregor? The man [PJ Gallagher] was talking about his mental health.”

Related Pub Pours Proper 12 Down Pisser After McGregor Punches Pensioner

Keogh, 54, was cracked in the cranium by an irate McGregor after refusing to poison himself with a glass of the Irishman’s the former UFC champ’s Proper No. 12 whiskey. That unprovoked attack left “Notorious” wide open for a potential lawsuit; however, Keogh refused to make an impact statement and seemed content with Mac’s public apology.

Not surprisingly, Gallagher, McGrath, and Keogh are all banned from the previously-fire bombed Black Forge Inn.