New video surfaces of Jorge Masvidal arrest, police interview in Miami

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal went to great lengths to hide his face from nosy reporters after his arrest for assault earlier this year in Miami, but those efforts were in vain thanks to the Real World Police YouTube channel, which recently uploaded new footage of “Gamebred” being cuffed and stuffed following his interview with authorities.

Masvidal, 37, was arrested back on March 23 and charged with one count of aggravated battery as well as one count of criminal mischief — both felonies — after allegedly sucker-punching UFC rival Colby Covington outside Papi Steak in Miami Beach, causing damage to Covington’s teeth and Rolex wristwatch.

A conviction carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Masvidal (35-16) lost a unanimous decision to his former friend and training partner in the UFC 272 headliner earlier this year but was seemingly unable to get past some of the incendiary comments “Chaos” made during the buildup to their five-round grudge match. That led to the alleged steakhouse sucker punch and “Gamebred” in handcuffs.

Masvidal pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in early 2023.