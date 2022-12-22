 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! UFC jacks up pay-per-view prices — again! — in 2023

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s never been more expensive to keep up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reports that UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events will now cost an addition $5, as the price has been raised from $74.99 to $79.99 per event. That’s just a year after the previous $5 bump, which brought an event up from $69.99 to the current $74.99.

Is ESPN still to blame? Inflation? A disappointing Endeavor stock price? Whatever the case, it remains wildly expensive to follow the sport closely. On average, the promotion holds one PPV event per month, meaning a dedicated fan is out nearly $960 in PPV costs. That’s in addition to the cost of ESPN+ itself, which jumped in price by 43% earlier this year. If a fan is willing and able to splurge for the yearly package, that’s still an additional hundred bucks!

UFC 283 is the first event to charge the new rate. In the headlining contest, Glover Teixeira will battle Jamahal Hill for the vacant Light Heavyweight title, while the co-main event will feature the fourth consecutive Flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The complete fight card can be viewed HERE! Is it worth your $80?

Insomnia

With some time off between events, expect more goofiness than news in the coming weeks.

Even at the urinal, Michael Bisping cannot escape fight fans.

Who was your favorite — or more interestingly, least favorite — referee of 2022?

This is called, “extreme trust in one’s athlete.”

Given his current five-fight UFC win streak, Andre Muniz deserves to fight up the rankings. However, a scrap with Brendan Allen sounds awesome, so it’s hard to be upset.

Li Jingliang has the moves.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s been a long time since I heard the name Jumabieke Tuerxun, which makes sense since apparently it was changed since his UFC stint in 2014.

We’ve all seen this knockout already, but watch it again. It’s hard to argue there’s been a more perfect sequence in MMA this year.

Bas Rutten submitting his opponent with a neck crank from within the crucifix is incredible.

Random Land

The acceleration is a bit touchy.

Midnight Music: Punk rock, 1977

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania