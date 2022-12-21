Chael Sonnen headed to trial after rejecting plea deal in alleged assault case

Chael Sonnen is headed to trial.

The former UFC title challenger, who battled for gold in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, rejected a plea deal from “Sin City” prosecutors on alleged assault charges stemming from a hotel altercation back in late 2021.

“Sometimes, the parties get so close, and sometimes it just doesn’t make it all the way,” attorney Dayvid Figler told judge Joe Bonaventure in Las Vegas Township Justice Court, according to a report on Wednesday from MMA Fighting.

Sonnen, 45, is accused of injuring multiple people during an alleged attack at the Four Seasons Las Vegas last December in Las Vegas. The initial charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors later filed an amended complaint that includes multiple misdemeanors.

The self-described “Bad Guy” has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019 but continues to stay in the headlines with his popular “You’re Welcome” podcast.

Sonnen’s trial is tentatively scheduled for April 5, 2023.