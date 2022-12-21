PFL announces women’s featherweight competitors for 2023 ‘Challenger Series’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the latest batch of mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants for the return of its upcoming “Challenger Series” which gets underway on Jan. 27 and streams every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.

“As the PFL continues its growth we are excited to unveil our women’s featherweight division,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “Through the Challenger Series, the PFL will give eight of the best female featherweights an opportunity to showcase their talent with the chance to earn a PFL contract.”

PFL “Challenger Series” women’s featherweight matchups below:

Amanda Leve vs. Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush

Jeslen “Wrecking Ball” Mishelle vs. Evelyn “Spartan” Martins

Karolina Sobek vs. Senna van de Veerdonk

Michelle “The Wild One” Montague vs. Shaquita “Queen Onyx Pire” Amador Woods

“We’re proud to stream a robust lineup of women’s and men’s MMA on Fubo Sports Network,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Our audience will be tuning in to this impressive roster of female featherweight competitors as they take the cage.”

A PFL contract could result in a potential spot in the 2023 welterweight tournament with a grand prize of $1 million to complement a championship title. PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

For much more on PFL MMA click here.