OnlyFans helps Kay Hansen ‘focus on what matters, and that’s fighting’

Second jobs are pretty common amongst lower level UFC fighters, and amongst female fighters there’s been a slow but steady rise in that job being OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a paid subscription service where people can charge for subscriptions to a content feed of photos, videos, or blogs. It’s become the go-to spot for hot women on the internet to sell their nudes, and in this economy it’s unsurprising that WMMA fighters are using the website to make their financials add up while they grind away at their dream of becoming a UFC champion.

One fighter that’s using OnlyFans is 23-year-old Kay Hansen, who was recently released by the UFC after a 1-3 run with the promotion. She explained the decision to open an OnlyFans account with MMA Junkie at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards event.

“I feel like a lot of people knock it, and I understand everyone has their opinion, but at the end of the day, it allows me to make the training schedule I want,” Hansen said. “I don’t have to get another job working a 9-to-5, you know what I mean? So it allows me to structure my camps and focus on what really matters, and that’s fighting.”

The revenue is especially helpful when injured, which happens a lot with fighters. Hansen is set to compete in Invicta FC ... once a broken hand heals up.

“Right now I have a fractured hand, so I’m waiting on that to heal,” Hansen added. “And once that heals, I’m looking to fight as soon as possible in the beginning of 2023. But I have to make sure my hand is healed before I do that.”

Past and present UFC fighters with OnlyFans accounts include Paige VanZant, Felice Herrig, Pearl Gonzalez, Rachael Ostovich, Jessica Penne, Bec Rawlings, Cindy Danois, and Emily Whitmire. The site has also become essential to countless up-and-comers like 7-5 fighter Alice Ardelean.

“As a fighter, I am not really athletic with big muscles, but I have a big ass,” Ardelean said (via MMA News). “So loads of people subscribed, and fighting and OnlyFans go really well. Obviously, I get a lot of hate from people, but they don’t give me anything and their opinions don’t matter.”

“I’ve also got a lot of hate from MMA fans that never helped me or gave me a piece of bread when I was hungry, saying that I haven’t got self-respect and dignity. If only dignity would pay bills, rent, electricity, water, gas, food, training, and equipment. I’m now known in MMA all around the world and popular for having one of the biggest and roundest booties.”

“Before OnlyFans, I couldn’t afford to train properly,” she concluded. “But now, I do four to six sessions every day and even one training session on Sunday. I am really close [to a UFC contract] and I won’t stop now.”

Ardelean is set to fight for an EFC title in South Africa in March, and has been told she’ll get a call from the UFC if she wins the bout in impressive fashion.