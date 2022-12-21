Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jared Gordon’s UFC 282 clash with Paddy Pimblett was the most high-profile fight of his entire career by a considerable margin. He lived up to the moment, outworking Pimblett for the majority of three rounds in the eyes of everyone but the three judges watching. Aside from costing Gordon his biggest win yet, the decision was so controversial its inspired new regulations.

Prior to “The Baddy” scandal, Gordon was perhaps best known for overcoming drug addiction. He’s spoken very openly about his past, and one of his primary motivations as an athlete is to inspire others to get clean. While talking with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, Gordon talked about how his drug use was discovered while training at Donald Cerrone’s BMF ranch in New Mexico.

“One time I was out at Donald Cerrone‘s ranch,” Gordon explained (via MMA News) “(Paul) Felder was fighting Ross Pearson, and I was a similar style, shorter, stocky, the way we move, so I was asked to come out for him, and I was shooting dope at the ranch. Everybody was there. I was shooting heroin,” Gordon said.

“I was passed out in my room on the bed, and I think Jonavin (Webb) came to me and was like, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you inside,’” Gordon continued. “When I shot up, I had left my toiletry bag on top of the toilet, with all my dope and needles in there, and I just, like rolled out of the bathroom, and fell on the bed, and passed out. Obviously, someone went to take a piss and they saw it.”

That’s a bit of an awkward situation to say the least. Fortunately, his fellow athletes, including Cerrone himself, were more supportive than judgmental. Instead, they tried to help the troubled “Flash,” staging something of an intervention at camp.

“So, they’re all sitting there in a circle, it was like A&E Intervention. They’re like, ‘Hey, man, we found this.’ I was so embarrassed; it was such an embarrassing moment,” Gordon explained.

“They helped me. Cerrone knew someone who had an issue with opiates, and they gave me some Suboxone to come off of. And I actually stopped using it for the time I was there. I got off, and it was really tough obviously … I was clean, and when I got home I relapsed.”

Insomnia

Andre Fili or John Wick?

One of the most interesting bookings at women’s Flyweight in ages! Perhaps there’s hope for the division yet?

Erin Blanchfield will take on Taila Santos at the UFC’s event on February 18th. [per Erin Blanchfield]#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/NrppFPUuuo — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) December 20, 2022

Drew Dober calls his shot, and what a fight it would be!

“The Immortal” Matt Brown lets it rip!

A potential update on bringing the Ali Act to MMA:

BREAKING:

Just got word from Senator @RepMullin that he's looking to reintroduce the Ali Expansion Act from the senate side of things in 2023. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) December 19, 2022

Yves Edwards, 46-year-old master of ThugJitsu, has still got it!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I used to teach jiu-jitsu to a nearly seven-foot former college basketball player with a similar arm situation. He could do some really weird submissions, and his half arm was STRONG! I specifically remember him shoulder locking people from back mount a lot.

Anyway, shoutout Jake Peacock.

Now I KNOW they didn’t take a guy with 1 hand and just tape a glove to the nub. Thailand forever pic.twitter.com/4meoKb1HMB — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) December 20, 2022

She went full PRIDE rules.

Stupid French commission keeping Cedric Doumbe off UFC Paris, how dare they! The world champion kickboxer picked up another win in MMA.

Random Land

Sibling love.

Midnight Music: Jazz rock, 1965

