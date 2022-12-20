Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: UFC 283 is ‘definitely my last fight’

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is on the cusp of retirement.

UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, marks the promotion’s return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where several of the sport’s top fighters from the country will throw down. Amongst them is the legendary Shogun who will make the walk one final time.

“It’s definitely my last fight,” Shogun told Combate (h/t MMA Junkie). “And I don’t put pressure on me anymore. My obligation is to give my best, and that’s what I think about.”

Shogun looks to snap a two-fight skid heading into his bout against Ihor Potieria. The former UFC and PRIDE FC Light Heavyweight champion last won in July 2020, earning a split decision against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in their trilogy clash.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans couldn’t watch the sport without knowledge of Shogun’s presence in the mid to late 2000s. He became one of the most feared competitors on the planet over in Japan, fighting for PRIDE before coming stateside and capturing UFC gold in his infamous series with Lyoto Machida.

“I’m happy with this fight (versus Potieria) — it will be my farewell bout, and I’m happy it’s in my country, at home,” Shogun said. “I’m happy. I’m grateful to the UFC for being one of the pioneers in the UFC. I’m there for 15 years — there’s no one else for that long in the UFC. I’m grateful for everything.

“I’ve been fighting for 20 years, started really early, and have been fighting for many years at the highest level — since 2005 against the best,” he concluded. “So I’m a fulfilled man and grateful to God for everything I’ve accomplished in my career. Being that way, that makes me stop at the right time.”