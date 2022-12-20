PFL: ‘Everybody was happy’ with PPV debut results on ESPN+

Professional Fighters League (PFL) closed out 2022 with a bang and became a pay-per-view (PPV) product in the process.

The 2022 PFL Championship took place this past month (Nov. 2022) and saw the promotion officially debut with a PPV portion of an event on ESPN+ for $49.99. Seven fights were featured on the main card for purchase, including all six tournament championship finals. Despite all prior events being free to watch in their entirety on ESPN+ by itself, PFL President, Ray Sefo, shared positive results without giving actual numbers.

“Everybody was happy with it,” Sefo told MMA Junkie. “You’ve got to start somewhere, and we were happy with the outcome of the whole show. ESPN was truly happy with the show, so if they’re happy, we’re happy.”

Promotional superstar, Kayla Harrison, saw her undefeated reign of terror end in the 2022 PFL Championship headliner. Tasked with Larissa Pacheco for the third time, it was the charm for the Brazilian who walked away with a unanimous decision win in a back-and-forth contest (watch highlights).

PFL is expected to continue putting on PPVs in 2023. The original plan was to go ahead with one in each quarter of the year, but that has since changed to two.

“It’s probably the best season so far,” Sefo said. “Just from the beginning to the end and the finals, everybody showed up, everybody did what they needed to do. The whole experience was truly amazing. Before the first fight we were half-full. By the end of that first fight, it was completely full. Overall, I couldn’t be more happy. It was truly an amazing night.”